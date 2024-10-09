Coldplay are on their way to a landslide victory in the albums chart this week with their 10th studio album Moon Music, which is outselling the Top 20 albums combined having racked up a huge sales figure of 199,694 units so far. The record is significantly boosted by its physical release, which accounts for 175,782 units, whilst downloads account for 19,565 and streams account for 4,347.

Sabrina Carpenter sits at No.2 with Short N’ Sweet (10,975 sales), whilst Public ...