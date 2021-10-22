Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres tops 100k first-week sales

Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres has become the UK's fastest-selling album of the year so far after topping 100,000 sales in its opening week.

The Parlophone band's ninth studio album is their ninth consecutive No.1 and also becomes the first LP since Ed Sheeran's No.6 Collaborations Project in 2019 to go gold in its first week on sale.

Music Of The Spheres sold 101,045 copies (86,430 physical) in its first week, dwarfing the 17,123 sales of its nearest challenger - The Beatles' super deluxe edition of Let It Be at No.2. This year's previous fastest-seller was Dave's We’re All Alone In This Together, which opened on 74,191 sales in July.

Coldplay tie Brandon Flowers with an unbroken run of nine No.1 studio LPs. Flowers also has a clean streak of nine consecutive chart-toppers, trailing only Noel Gallagher, who has amassed 10.

Coldplay now also tie with ABBA and Bob Dylan for acts with nine No.1 albums. The band's biggest-selling record is 2002's A Rush Of Blood To The Head, which has 3,016,187 sales, according to the Official Charts Company. Their other best-sellers include 2000 debut Parachutes (2,780,836 sales) and 2005's X&Y (2,829,776 sales). Their most recent LP, 2019's Everyday Life, has moved 269,011 units.

Meanwhile, Adele’s back catalogue continues to climb the albums chart amid the success of her comeback single Easy On Me, which racked up a colossal first week sale of 217,317. Ahead of the release of the Columbia-signed singer's fourth album 30 next month, 25 jumps three places to reach No.3, while 21 jumps eight places to No.6 and 19 vaults 39 places to No.15.