Concord Music Publishing and Creative Titans sign deal with Nia-V

North London songwriter Nia-V has signed a new deal with Concord Music Publishing and Creative Titans.

The signing covers her full catalogue, and future works in this worldwide co-publishing deal.

Nia-V (Vania Khaleh-Pari) first hit the industry in 2015 with Krept & Konan writing two of their tracks off of their album The Long Way Home, and has most recently co-written for Brandy’s new single Say Something.

“I am really grateful & excited to start my new chapter with the Creative Titans and Concord team,” said Nia-V.

“Ron, Kim and Harri have been supporting me for a while now and I’m glad we can finally make it official. I am ready to shake up the industry, the Nia way!”

Co-founder of Creative Titans, Ron André Elvis Telford, added: "We are more than happy to form an Avenger-like collaborative team of Creative Titans, Concord, Nia, and Nia's Management [Davon Washington and David Miller] to amplify Nia's songwriting skills and create new copyright opportunities for someone that operates across several genres of music. This is surely a culture-shifting deal for us!"

Nia-V has also worked with the likes of Skepta, Major Lazer’s JR Blender, Stylo G Showtek, Ray Blk, Wretch 32, Pixie Lott, Afro B, Rymez, SOS, Banx and Ranx, Lena and more.

Photo: Seven Grand Management