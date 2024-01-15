Confetti London signs strategic partnership with Tileyard Education to expand student opportunities

Confetti London, a new 35,000 sq ft university campus in East London, has joined forces with Tileyard Education, the world’s largest professional music community based in Kings Cross.

Confetti London, which opened its doors last autumn, offers vocational degree courses in the creative and entertainment industries.

Tileyard is a creative hub home to more than 200 music businesses such as Soundcloud, Ableton and Believe, and over 150 private recording studios, home to The Prodigy, Noel Gallagher and more.

The partnership will mean that students at Confetti London – the sister site to Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies, part of Nottingham Trent University (NTU) – will also have access to Tileyard’s workspaces, extensive network of industry professionals and state-of-the-art studios.

Students studying music production, music business, commercial songwriting and production, and sound engineering will all benefit from the strategic partnership, which is designed to nurture a new generation of UK musicians, producers and industry leaders by facilitating industry connections.

Tileyard Education focuses on talent incubation and skill development. In 2022, it signed more than 150 single song agreements for their students and alumni. Some 66% of their music business students in 2022 entered into full-time careers in the music industry.

Confetti has over 2,500 students studying creative courses at its campus in Nottingham, and recently launched a new campus in London’s Whitechapel.

Under the leadership of campus director, Darius Khwaja, the Confetti London campus includes a 600-capacity multipurpose venue, hosting live music, entertainment and esports, along with specialist studios and teaching spaces.

This partnership offers students the unrivalled opportunity to supercharge and fast-track their careers Jamie Searls

Craig Chettle, Confetti chief executive, said: “Confetti’s vision has always been to shape the future creative and entertainment industries by cultivating dynamic, entrepreneurial and imaginative graduates that go into highly-skilled jobs. By merging the academic prowess of NTU with the hands-on expertise and industry connections that both Confetti and Tileyard Education can offer, we can expect great things for the music industry at a global scale.”

Jamie Searls, managing director of Tileyard Education, said: “We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter with Confetti and NTU. This partnership offers students the unrivalled opportunity to supercharge and fast-track their careers. Our dedication lies in charting innovative pathways to nurture talents, commercialise skill sets, and forge vital industry connections. Our focus is to catapult creatives into employment. Putting student and alumni experience first. No exceptions.”

Nick Keynes, founder of Tileyard London, said: “‘This exciting new partnership with Confetti will give Tileyard Education the opportunity to amplify what we have been doing since our launch five years ago. Our shared vision and values will hopefully allow us to set new standards with respect to incubating and developing talent and building careers in the music and creative entertainment industries."

PHOTO: (L-R) Tileyard Education MD Jamie Searls, Confetti chief executive Craig Chettle and Confetti London Campus Director Darius Khwaja