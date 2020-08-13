Cooking Vinyl strikes new deal with Tencent

Cooking Vinyl has revealed details of a new licensing and distribution deal with Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME).

The agreement means that Cooking Vinyl’s repertoire is now available aross DSPs including QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing.

Cooking Vinyl chairman Martin Goldschmidt said now is the “perfect time” to expand into China with Tencent’s backing.

Goldschmidt said: “The world spotlight is opening up opportunities for non Anglo-American music and this is the perfect time to enter into this co-operation with Tencent Music. They are the perfect partner to develop our artists and label in China and bring our eclectic and diverse music to the Chinese audience. What is really exciting is the possibilities for collaborations of our artists with Chinese artists and also giving an international audience to Chinese artists. We are very excited to depart on our new journey in China with TME.”

TC Pan, vice president and head of content cooperation at TME said: “Tencent Music Entertainment Group has long invested in and supported original and emerging music. Cooking Vinyl champions the music and careers of artists, and gives artists freedom in content creation which is quite aligned with the values of TME. We will work with music labels to create content together with musicians. Through our mature online and offline operation and interaction methods established in the digital music entertainment field over the years, we can empower excellent independent musicians and give these unique artists the opportunity to stand in the spotlight.”

Cooking Vinyl began its activities in China when the country joined the WTO in 2001, and has been active there ever since. Recent Cooking Vinyl projects include The Psychedelic Furs, Will Young, Nina Nesbitt and more.

