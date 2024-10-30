Your site will load in 16 seconds
Courteeners could secure second No.1 album with Pink Cactus Café

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Oct 30th 2024 at 6:00PM

Courteeners are racing ahead in the albums chart this week with Pink Cactus Café, which has accumulated 20,870 sales so far. Boosted by its physical release, which accounts for 19,847 sales, the record has 695 sales from streaming and 328 from downloads. 

In second place, Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet has 9,208 sales, whilst Bastille’s & (Ampersand) (7,494 sales), Tears For Fears’ Songs For A Nervous Planet (7,126 sales) and Queen’s Queen I (6,885 sales) complete the Top 5. 

...

