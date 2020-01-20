The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Courteeners have taken an early lead over Eminem in the albums chart.
The Manchester band's sixth studio album More. Again. Forever has moved 21,785 units to top the opening midweek chart ahead of the rapper's Music To Be Murdered By, which has sold 19,664 copies since its surprise release on Friday.
Bombay Bicycle Club complete the all-new Top 3 with Everything Else Has Gone Wrong (11,983 sales), their first album in almost ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now