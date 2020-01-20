The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Courteeners have taken an early lead over Eminem in the albums chart.

The Manchester band's sixth studio album More. Again. Forever has moved 21,785 units to top the opening midweek chart ahead of the rapper's Music To Be Murdered By, which has sold 19,664 copies since its surprise release on Friday.

Bombay Bicycle Club complete the all-new Top 3 with Everything Else Has Gone Wrong (11,983 sales), their first album in almost ...