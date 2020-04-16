Covid-19 music industry update: BBC's One World: Together At Home line-up, Irish music relief fund, Germany extends events ban

BBC reveals One World: Together At Home line-up

Clara Amfo, Claudia Winkleman and Dermot O’Leary will present BBC One’s coverage of One World: Together at Home.

Ellie Goulding, George the Poet, Jess Glynne, The Kingdom Choir, Little Mix, Michael Bublé, Rag‘n’Bone Man, Skip Marley, Tom Jones and more will also give exclusive performances for the BBC One programme.

Lorna Clarke, controller, BBC Pop, said: “I’m delighted that three of the UK’s best loved presenters, Clara, Claudia and Dermot, will be fronting BBC One’s coverage of One World: Together at Home – bringing viewers some exclusive performances from some of the world’s most popular artists. Our two-hour programme promises to be a very special way to support and thank frontline healthcare workers at this challenging time.”

One World: Together at Home is a special event from Global Citizen, being held in support of the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic, led by the World Health Organisation and is curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga. It will celebrate and support the heroic efforts of healthcare workers around the world. The event will support the Covid-19 Response Fund, set up by the UN Foundation.

BBC One will air coverage from the live US event (which takes place on April 18) on Sunday, April 18, from 7.15-9.15pm.

Spotify backs Irish music Covid-19 relief fund

A new fund to support Irish music creators has been set up by the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO), the Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA) and First Music Contact (FMC), who will administer the fund.

In addition to the financial contributions by IMRO and IRMA, Spotify is making a donation and is also matching donations made to the Irish Music Industry Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund via its Spotify Covid-19 Music Relief page, dollar-for-dollar, up to a total Spotify contribution of $10 million for the collective verified organizations worldwide.

Successful applicants will receive a once-off emergency relief payment to the value of €750.

Tom Connaughton, UK and Ireland MD of Spotify, said: “Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Spotify has engaged partners across the industry to discuss how we can support artists and the creative community who have been deeply impacted by the effects of the virus. Though streaming continues to play a key role in connecting creators with their fans, numerous other sources of revenue have been interrupted or stopped altogether by this crisis. That is why we're supporting the Irish Music Industry Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund as part of our wider Spotify Covid-19 Music Relief project, which recommends verified organizations that offer financial relief to those in the music community most in need around the world."

Germany extends events ban

German chancellor Angela Merkel has extended the country's ban on live events until August 31. The move has led to the cancellation of the 35th anniversary of Rock Am Ring, the 25th anniversary of Rock Im Park and the 2020 edition of long-running heavy metal spectacular Wacken Open Air (WOA).

"Our whole team has been working intensively on the festival these last months and the more all of us are bitterly disappointed that we are not allowed to celebrate a Wacken Open Air with you," said a statement from WOA organisers. "This administrative order affects us heavily and we will need some time to process the bad news. Nevertheless, we support the decision of the German government in this difficult situation for the whole world."

David Guetta’s livestream

David Guetta will stream a live, two-hour set on Saturday, April 18 in support of the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Guetta will perform from a unique location in Miami to raise funds for the World Health Organisation, Feeding South Florida, Feeding America, and the French Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris.

Guetta’s performance, which will begin at 6pm (EDT), can be viewed live on social media through the DJ’s social channels.

“I’m very excited to share what’s been in the works for some time now,” said Guetta. “My heart goes out to all those suffering from the global health pandemic and I hope that this livestream event will bring people together and help raise money for those in need.”

Through the livestream, Guetta will raise funds for four nonprofits around the world, including $150,000 for Feeding South Florida, which will allow the charity to distribute over one million meals in the region.

Spotify’s One World: Together At Home playlist

Spotify is supporting the One World: Together At Home event on April 18 with pre-show and post-event listening experiences.

A pre-show playlist includes songs from performing artists, with real-time updates during the broadcast so fans can listen to all of the songs from the global telecast. There will also be emails and in-app notifications to Spotify’s global fan database for participating artists including Lady Gaga, Chris Martin, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin and more.

Metroland Cultures launch fund for Brent artists

Metroland Cultures has announced it will launch a brand new fund of £25,000 to support artists and creatives in the Brent area throughout the pandemic. The charity which was set up by Brent 2020, London Borough of Culture aims to offer up to £1,000 grants to its artists who have lost work so that they may maintain their craft throughout this period.

“Brent 2020 is more than just a programme of events. It is an investment in the creative life of the borough, now and in the future," said Brent 2020's artistic director, Lois Stonock.

"Culture has always been an important part of Brent, in good times and bad. The Metroland Cultures Fund will be essential to supporting Brent’s creative community during this challenging time.”

The grant will be open to all types of creatives living in Brent, and can support them in multiple ways from buying equipment to taking online courses. Deadline for the applications will end May 11, and can be made on the Brent 2020 website.

Beverley Knight and Joss Stone join forces to support NHS

Beverley Knight and Joss Stone together with Dr. Ranj Singh have joined forces to create a campaign showing the UK's appreciation for the NHS and to support its key workers during this outbreak. Knight and Stone covered Bill Wither's Lean On Me with musicians and singers from across the UK, recording the track at home and using over 30 remote studios, which you can now watch here.

The campaign aims to raise money for NHS Charities Together and You Okay, Doc?, after being inspired by the nation's turnout for #clapforourcarers.

"I was asked to come on board by Dom & Al who I had worked with previously and as someone who has at least a third of my entire family working for the NHS, I didn’t only feel compelled, I felt that it was an absolute obligation to get onboard and to try to help others as much as I can," said Knight.

Dr. Ranj Singh added: "The NHS is a big part of my life and I know how important it is and how important it is right now. Anything we can do to boost morale and make people on the frontline feel more appreciated is vital, because they're doing an incredible job for all of us. This is a really lovely thing to do for them in return.”

Fatboy Slim’s NHS gig

Fatboy Slim (Norman Cook) has announced a free concert in his home town of Brighton for staff of the NHS, ambulance and police workers. The gig will take place on October 28 at Brighton Centre.

Cook said: “Recently, friends of mine who work in the NHS asked me to send a little video message to thank and cheer on the frontline troops and in it I, (half) jokingly said, we should all have a big party together when this is all over’. Careful what you wish for, as so many people responded to the comment, I thought, ‘why not?’ By the time life returns to normal we will all want to celebrate together, and I would like to do my bit to reward and thank everyone who has been holding our lives together in these most difficult of times.”

Tickets will be available from 7pm on April 17 2020 for eligible workers.

Industry urged to support NHS groceries appeal

B-Unique is urging the music industry to back the Fuel Our Frontline initiative to deliver groceries to hospital staff.

The 100% voluntary initiative provides quality groceries directly to hardworking NHS medical staff in London hospitals to save them shopping after long and gruelling shifts during the pandemic.

Ellie Goulding and Tap’s phone campaign for homeless

Ellie Goulding and her management company, Tap Music, have joined forces with Crisis in the collective effort to support people who are homeless in the coronavirus outbreak by sourcing 400 phones from EE to help people stay connected.

‘We’re all worried about coronavirus, but people who are homeless are particularly exposed to and threatened by the pandemic," said Goulding, a long-term campaigner on ending homelessness and Crisis supporter. "Over the last few weeks we have seen an unprecedented and phenomenal effort to rehouse people sleeping rough by the government, local authorities and homelessness charities, but I have remained very worried about how many people will still need support. I’ve been determined to help keep them connected.”

To help with this initiative, Goulding joined up with her management team Ben Mawson and Ed Millett of Tap Music to source mobile phones preloaded with £20 data to supplement Crisis’s supply.

“After calling many companies, we’re really grateful to EE for delivering and working with us to help with this emergency for people facing homelessness,” said Mawson.

The phones sourced by Ellie and Tap Music will go to people that Crisis supports, as well as those currently in hotels across London.

Superstar additions for One World: Together At Home

Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Usher and Pharrell Williams have joined the line-up for One World: Together At Home.

The April 18 global streaming and TV event is organised by Global Citizen and curated by Lady Gaga. BBC One will screen performances from the livestream on April 19.

Global Citizen has also confirmed more names for a six-hour streaming event before the two-hour special. Acts confirmed include John Legend, The Killers, Hozier, Maren Morris, Michael Buble, Adam Lambert, Sheryl Crow, Lang Lang, Annie Lennox and Common.

The event aims to celebrate the efforts of health workers and support the World Health Organization in the global fight to end Covid-19.

Live Nation cost-cutting

Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino will give up his $3 million salary (£2.4m) as part of cost-cutting moves in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Other senior executives at Live Nation will see their salaries reduced by up to 50%. The reductions in salary will last until circumstances “warrant restoring compensation to contractual levels”, according to an SEC filing.

“Given the uncertainty associated with the duration of current conditions globally, the company has launched a number of initiatives to reduce fixed costs and conserve cash,” said the company. “As part of these cost reduction efforts, the company will implement salary reductions, with salaries for senior executives reduced by up to 50%, and the company’s CEO voluntarily forgoing 100% of his salary for the duration of the salary reduction program. Additional cost reduction efforts include hiring freezes, reduction in the use of contractors, rent re-negotiations, furloughs, and reduction or elimination of other discretionary spending, including, among other things, travel and entertainment, repairs and maintenance, and marketing.”

Live Nation revealed that 8,000 shows have been affected by the lockdown, of which 7,000 were postponed and the remainder cancelled. For those events, 15m tickets were sold. Refunds have been issued on the 1.6m tickets sold for events that have been cancelled. Live Nation expects to allow some refunds for postponed shows when new dates are confirmed.

Liam Gallagher’s NHS gig

Liam Gallagher is to play a gig at The O2 for NHS staff and careworkers. The date is scheduled for October 29.

Tickets are available to NHS and contract staff from April 15.

“It's an honour to announce that I will be doing a gig for the NHS and careworkers at London’s The O2 on 29 October,” said Gallagher. “They do an incredible job, we are very lucky to have them.”

Andrea Bocelli offers hope

A performance by Andrea Bocelli at Milan Cathedral has reached more than 32 million views on YouTube.

Andrea Bocelli: Music For Hope featured the Italian tenor singing in the empty cathedral to global audiences on lockdown via a YouTube livestream.

The event was promoted by the City of Milan and the Veneranda Fabbrica del Duomo, produced by Sugar Music and Universal Music Group, with support from YouTube. Bocelli’s participation was entirely pro-bono (in collaboration with Almud and Maverick Management).

STIM’s £4m royalties fund

Swedish collection society STIM has set aside 50 million Swedish kronar (£4m) for advance payments to songwriters, composers and publishers.

The initiative means that rights holders who received at least 10,000 krona (£800) from STIM during 2019 can apply for an advance payment.

“We do not rule out that further initiatives may become relevant in the future, but this is an important measure that we can take right now to lessen the burdens of our members when concerts are cancelled and businesses that are playing music are shut down,” said STIM CEO Karsten Dyhrberg Nielsen. “This is the most extensive offer of advance payment in STIM's almost 100-year history and we are proud to be able to make it happen.”