Covid-19 music industry update: Meltdown, Rita Wilson & Naughty By Nature, Elton John's $1m fund, Neil Lasher dies

The outbreak has already led to the cancellation of Glastonbury and other upcoming festivals such as All Points East. Industry events have been postponed, cancelled or in some cases become virtual gatherings.

Grace Jones' Meltdown moved to 2021

Grace Jones’ Meltdown is to move to 2021, with all announced acts including Solange, Peaches and Skunk Anansie confirmed for next year.

The move follows the Southbank Centre’s closure of all of its venues until June 30 following the latest Government advice relating to coronavirus and social distancing. Southbank Centre will be in touch with all ticket holders in early May with information on how tickets can be transferred to the new dates.

Grace Jones said: "Regretfully my Meltdown festival this year must be rescheduled to June 2021 due to the coronavirus. I am gravely disappointed, but also delighted to be working with the amazing Southbank Centre team who have been able to successfully move the festival dates, along with all of our incredible line-up. Stay safe, stay home and see you next year!”

Bengi Unsal, head of contemporary music, the Southbank Centre, said: “We are pleased to announce that Grace Jones’ vision for Meltdown will still be realised, albeit in June 2021. We’d like to give the biggest thanks to Grace Jones, all the artists on the line-up and their hard working teams, without whom this would not have been possible.

"The safety of our staff, artists and visitors is our top priority at this time and although we are disappointed Meltdown won’t go ahead this year, we feel this is the best course of action for such a big festival. We look forward to Grace Jones’ Meltdown in 2021 which we are sure will be one to remember!”

Rita Wilson and Naughty By Nature

Rita Wilson and Naughty By Nature have released a charity collaboration in aid of Covid-19 Relief Fund and MusiCares. The Hip Hop Hooray (Remix) is being released via Tommy Boy Music, and made available exclusively on YouTube from today (April 6).

Speaking of the collaboration, Wilson said: “Hip Hop Hooray is like modern day Shakespeare. I originally learned the song for one of the most fun roles I ever played in the film Boy Genius. It took me a month to learn because it’s so complex and nuanced; it was like training for a marathon. The rhythms and tempos are so unique and creative. When I was quarantined and recovering from COVID-19 I wanted to see if I still remembered it, kind of like a brain exercise. To my surprise I did. I thought it would be fun to put it on my Instagram to show people I was doing okay and to make them smile. When Naughty By Nature commented about it, I couldn’t believe it. What a joy to be doing this remix with legends of the Hip-Hop world. I’m forever grateful for their generosity of spirit and for being able to raise money together for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.”

Naughty By Nature added: "We are honored to have Rita Wilson recite our song. We were totally shocked she could rap the verses so well. We were aware she contracted COVID-19, and was quarantined along with her husband Tom. The next thing we know, everyone began to inbox us her Instagram. We are honored to be part of the remix of our classic song to raise awareness and help fight the coronavirus. Thanks again to Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks for embracing us, and for helping us take the unexpected viral moment further for such a great cause.”

Elton John launches $1 million emergency fund

Elton John has announced a new $1 million emergency fund to protect those who have HIV during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fund will be distributed by the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

“For almost 30 years my foundation has prioritised the most vulnerable people to HIV, to end the AIDS epidemic and we’re committed to this during the COVID-19 crisis too,” he said.

“Distributing medicines, testing and preventive treatment is not as simple as it was a few weeks ago, so our new Covid-19 emergency fund will help frontline partners to prepare for and respond to the pandemic and its effects on HIV prevention and care for the most marginalised communities.”

Neil Lasher dies from coronavirus

Music industry veteran Neil Lasher has died from complications related to Covid-19. He was 73.

Lasher had reportedly been admitted to a Connecticut hospital almost two weeks ago and spent nine days on a ventilator.

Lasher was a consultant for Sony/ATV in the latter part of his career.

“I wish to extend my deepest sympathies to Neil’s family and friends, which include many of us at Sony/ATV mourning this devastating loss,” said Jon Platt, chairman/CEO of Sony/ATV. “His passionate work as a music executive led him to his true purpose, helping others, and we are forever grateful for Neil and his legacy.”

Creative Industries Federation’s appeal

The Creative Industries Federation, the membership body for the UK’s creative sector, has sent an open letter to government calling for urgent grant support for creative businesses and charities who ‘fall between the gaps’.



The Federation welcomed the business support measures announced by the government, but suggested they will not reach a large proportion of creative businesses and charities, many of whom have lost 100% of their income due to the fallout from Covid-19.

Caroline Norbury, CEO of the Creative Industries Federation, said: “The crux of it is that creative businesses need money now, and they can’t wait another month. Through no fault of their own, many creative industries businesses are on the brink of collapse - with all the economic knock-on effects and hardship that entails. And more will follow. Government must act rapidly to get grants to where they are needed most.

“The creative industries are one of the UK’s biggest success stories - previously growing at five times the rate of the wider economy. The creative sector will be critical to driving the UK’s economic recovery - and transforming lives for the better in every community - as we re-build. It is essential to ensure that the UK doesn’t become a cultural wasteland post Covid-19.”

Marianne Faithfull hospitalised

Marianne Faithfull has been hospitalised with Covid-19.

Following a period of self-isolation, Faithfull was admitted to hospital in London. The 73-year-old has reportedly contracted pneumonia.