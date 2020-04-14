Covid-19 music industry update: Taylor Swift joins big names for One World: Together At Home, Live Nation, Liam Gallagher

The outbreak has already led to the cancellation of Glastonbury and urgent calls to support grassroots venues.

Superstar additions for One World: Together At Home

Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Usher and Pharrell Williams have joined the line-up for One World: Together At Home.

The April 18 global streaming and TV event is organised by Global Citizen and curated by Lady Gaga. BBC One will screen performances from the livestream on April 19.

Global Citizen has also confirmed more names for a six-hour streaming event before the two-hour special. Acts confirmed include John Legend, The Killers, Hozier, Maren Morris, Michael Buble, Adam Lambert, Sheryl Crow, Lang Lang, Annie Lennox and Common.

The event aims to celebrate the efforts of health workers and support the World Health Organization in the global fight to end Covid-19.

Live Nation cost-cutting

Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino will give up his $3 million salary (£2.4m) as part of cost-cutting moves in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Other senior executives at Live Nation will see their salaries reduced by up to 50%. The reductions in salary will last until circumstances “warrant restoring compensation to contractual levels”, according to an SEC filing.

“Given the uncertainty associated with the duration of current conditions globally, the company has launched a number of initiatives to reduce fixed costs and conserve cash,” said the company. “As part of these cost reduction efforts, the company will implement salary reductions, with salaries for senior executives reduced by up to 50%, and the company’s CEO voluntarily forgoing 100% of his salary for the duration of the salary reduction program. Additional cost reduction efforts include hiring freezes, reduction in the use of contractors, rent re-negotiations, furloughs, and reduction or elimination of other discretionary spending, including, among other things, travel and entertainment, repairs and maintenance, and marketing.”

Live Nation revealed that 8,000 shows have been affected by the lockdown, of which 7,000 were postponed and the remainder cancelled. For those events, 15m tickets were sold. Refunds have been issued on the 1.6m tickets sold for events that have been cancelled. Live Nation expects to allow some refunds for postponed shows when new dates are confirmed.

Liam Gallagher’s NHS gig

Liam Gallagher is to play a gig at The O2 for NHS staff and careworkers. The date is scheduled for October 29.

Tickets are available to NHS and contract staff from April 15.

“It's an honour to announce that I will be doing a gig for the NHS and careworkers at London’s The O2 on 29 October,” said Gallagher. “They do an incredible job, we are very lucky to have them.”

Andrea Bocelli offers hope

A performance by Andrea Bocelli at Milan Cathedral has reached more than 32 million views on YouTube.

Andrea Bocelli: Music For Hope featured the Italian tenor singing in the empty cathedral to global audiences on lockdown via a YouTube livestream.

The event was promoted by the City of Milan and the Veneranda Fabbrica del Duomo, produced by Sugar Music and Universal Music Group, with support from YouTube. Bocelli’s participation was entirely pro-bono (in collaboration with Almud and Maverick Management).

STIM’s £4m royalties fund

Swedish collection society STIM has set aside 50 million Swedish kronar (£4m) for advance payments to songwriters, composers and publishers.

The initiative means that rights holders who received at least 10,000 krona (£800) from STIM during 2019 can apply for an advance payment.

“We do not rule out that further initiatives may become relevant in the future, but this is an important measure that we can take right now to lessen the burdens of our members when concerts are cancelled and businesses that are playing music are shut down,” said STIM CEO Karsten Dyhrberg Nielsen. “This is the most extensive offer of advance payment in STIM's almost 100-year history and we are proud to be able to make it happen.”