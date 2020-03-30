Covid-19 music industry update: Universal Music Group, Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music

Music Week is monitoring the impact of the Covid-19 spread around the globe on the biz.

The outbreak has already led to the cancellation of Glastonbury and other upcoming festivals such as All Points East. Industry events have been postponed, cancelled or in some cases become virtual gatherings.

Universal Music response to Covid-19

Universal Music Group has outlined its response to the Covid-19 epidemic. Measures include protecting workers’ pay and enhanced benefits, as well as launching the UMG All Together Now Foundations to support employees with extraordinary needs.

UMG companies are offering various forms of assistance to qualifying artists, songwriters and independent labels, including interest-free royalty advances and fee waivers. UMG is also providing artists with tools and platforms to reach fans and generate income when touring is not possible. The major is also backing artist initiatives.

All Together Now: Stay Connected, will provide direct financial support from UMG to organisations such as MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund and Help Musicians UK.

In addition to the support given to staff, the UK business has expedited payments to all smaller suppliers, including video producers, photographers, and stylists). Universal Music UK is providing targeted support to freelance musicians and crew whose tours and recording sessions have been cancelled.

Payments will be made to for work that had been scheduled in the next three months, including musicians and crew; musicians who were booked for studio sessions with UMG artists; and freelance engineers who had been booked to work on sessions for Universal Music artists and projects at Abbey Road Studios.

The UK major has extended payment terms for key indie retail partners. Signed artists who are suffering hardship can request royalty payments.

Streaming services on changing habits

DSPs have reported on how users are changing their habits on the platforms. Spotify said there has been an increase in collaborative playlists as well as sharing via social media. Live streams on other platforms are also driving consumption on Spotify – recent livestreaming artists including James Blake, Indigo Girls, Ben Gibbard and Jewel have seen spikes.

Deezer said that instead of the usual 7am weekday peak for streaming, the world has shifted to 9-10am. On the weekend, people are streaming constantly in the afternoon. While Fridays previously had the highest stream volume of the week, this changed after social activities stopped. Now consumption is even across the week.

Adjusting to this new way of living has meant a bigger demand for content driven by mood. In the week following the launch of Deezer’s Stay At Home channel, playlists like Mellow Days increased streams by 335%. The Feel Good playlist is the second most streamed in the channel worldwide. Happy Hits also saw a lift of 53% globally.

Apple Music has launched Come Together, a special space on the platform to help provide comfort, motivation and focus. New playlists span multiple genres and include Isolation Icebreakers, Work From Home Hustle and Virtual Hugs.

MIDEM 2020 cancelled

MIDEM’s 2020 edition in June has been cancelled. The full story is here.

Living Room Concert

YouTube is now streaming the benefit special Fox Presents The iHeart Living Room Concert For America, until Wednesday night (April 2) on iHeartRadio’s YouTube Channel. The one-hour event was created to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Hosted by Elton John, the special features performances by Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Backstreet Boys, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Dave Grohl, Camila Cabello, HER, Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, Tim McGraw and more, from their own homes, filmed with their personal phones, cameras and audio equipment.

SACEM emergency fund

SACEM has launched a €6 million rescue fund for members who are most in distress and can no longer meet their own basic needs. Grants will amount to €1500, €3000 or €5000, depending on the situation. The operational arrangements for the emergency fund will be active by April 2.

The collection society will also implement exceptional royalty advances, which could reach €36 million.

The existing aid programme run by SACEM’s cultural action team and earmarked for music publishers will get additional funding of €1 million. It will broaden its criteria in an effort to see them through the crisis period and support their recovery.

Record Store Day campaign

A daily campaign to highlight the UK's independent record shops during the Covid-19 outbreak has been launched. The social media driven #recordstoreoftheday initiative, created by music distributors, will shine the spotlight on a different outlet each day, beginning with Kingston's Banquet Records (March 30). Click here for the full story.

Twitch Stream Aid 2020

Dozens of artists took part in a livestream via Twitch to raise money for the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO powered by the United Nations Foundation.

The 24-hour event on the Amazon-owned platform was kicked off by Lauv and Ellie Goulding. Twitch Stream Aid 2020 also featured performances, appearances and messages from Garth Brooks, Barry Gibb, Ashley McBryde, Biffy Clyro, Sigrid, Luke Combs, Rita Ora and John Legend.

Amazon Music supported the event and featured playlists from participating artists.

OCC, ERA add indie retail home delivery sales to chart

The Official Charts Company (OCC) and the Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA) are working to increase the number of independent retailers who can report home delivery sales for the chart.

With many indie stores responding to the closure of non-essential shops caused by the Covid-19 outbreak by switching to a home delivery/mail order model, the charts' research contractor Kantar, together with ERA, have moved to count their home delivery sales. Click here for the full story.

ASCAP welcomes CARES Act

ASCAP has welcomed the US Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a $2 trillion emergency relief bill that provides economic assistance for businesses and individuals affected by the Covid-19 crisis. It includes provisions that may help music creators who are self-employed, independent contractors and those who own or work for small businesses.

ASCAP president and chairman Paul Williams said: “We are reminded in difficult times like these how music unites us, and we are thankful that all sides have joined in solidarity to help everyone affected by this crisis, particularly our community of songwriters and composers who bring so much joy to the world. ASCAP will continue to do everything in our power to ensure that American music creators can weather this storm and continue sharing their incredible talents with the world."

ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews said: “We are grateful that support is coming for millions of American songwriters and music creators whose lives and livelihoods have been upended by this crisis. In particular, music creators who are self-employed and those who own or work for small businesses will now receive emergency assistance, thanks to the music community rallying together to draw attention to their needs. As the entire music industry faces an uncertain future, ASCAP stands ready to do our part to help music creators endure these difficult times.”

Joe Diffie (1958-2020)

GRAMMY-winning country artist Joe Diffie has died from complications of coronavirus. The 61-year-old passed away on Sunday (March 29).

His songs have been performed by Jason Aldean and Chris Young. He also penned hits for Tim McGraw, Conway Twitty and Jo Dee Messina.