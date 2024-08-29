Cre8ing Vision announces Manchester events for September

Cre8ing Vision has announced details of two Manchester events due to take place next month.

The Ultimate Seminar returns to Manchester venue Band On The Wall for the third year running on September 21, in partnership with Warner Music Group UK and in association with PPL, TikTok, Sentric Music, BMI, PRS, DawBell, Blackstarr and NQ Legacy.

The event offers education and information for young people looking to break into the industry, while Warner Music UK is this year offering a paid internship opportunity with one participant working at NQ four days a week and once a month at the Warner Music’s office in London.

Building unique opportunities that serve the next generation of young creatives is at the heart of everything we do Kwame Kwaten, Andrea Euell and Nicola Charles

Femi Bello (creative consultant, Warner Records), Jack Kong (musician/producer), Mark Terry (head of Europe, Africa & India at BeatBread),Paul Samuels (VP A&R, Atlantic Records) and Sam Spencer (marketing director, Atlantic Records UK) are among the speakers already confirmed, with more to be announced.

Tony Harlow, CEO, Warner Music UK, said: “We’re proud to support The Ultimate Seminar for the fourth year in a row. We continue to be focused on providing opportunities for young and underrepresented talent outside of London and the team at Cre8ing Vision help us to make it a reality. Manchester has been, and continues to be, the foundation for incredible UK talent, so, for the third year running, Band On The Wall and NQ House are perfect venues to host. We look forward to helping promote the next generation of the music industry in September.”

Additionally, Cre8ing Vision has unveiled its new Ultimate Studio Sessions set to take place in London and Manchester from September 2024 to March 2025. The sessions are funded by The Talent Development Network and supported by PPL.

We continue to be focused on providing opportunities for young and underrepresented talent outside of London Tony Harlow, Warner Music UK

Participants will work on a new musical project, with selected tracks to be promoted online with video content. The songs that receive the best responses will be highlighted and marketed DSPs and social media.

Cre8ing Vision co-directors Kwame Kwaten, Andrea Euell and Nicola Charles (pictured above) said:“Building unique opportunities that engage and serve the next generation of young creatives is at the heart of everything we do at Cre8ing Vision. We are excited to get started on The Ultimate Studio Sessions. We would like to thank the PRS foundation and its Talent Development fund for awarding The Ultimate Studio Sessions - this will help open doors to an entire new generation of writers, artists and producers and we are ecstatic to see what unfolds.”

Ahead of the event, Cre8ing Vision & Warner Music UK will be hosting the NQ House Takeover on September 20, with a range of workshops including songwriting, production, music ciphers marketing and more.

Entry to The Ultimate Seminar & The NQ House Takeover events is free, subject to availability and registration.

Subscribers can read Music Week’s A&R feature with Cre8ing Vision’s co-founders from earlier this year here.