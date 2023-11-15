Currls win RSD Unsigned 2023 competition

Record Store Day and Breed Media have revealed that Currls have been crowned champions of this year’s RSD Unsigned competition.

The indie garage rock trio from Brighton have been supported by BBC Radio 1 and BBC6 Music,

Following their RSD Unsigned triumph, the band will now have their music pressed onto 500 vinyl records.

RSD Unsigned is a nationwide contest run by Record Store Day and Breed Media, a music manufacturing and vinyl pressing platform which specialises in supporting emerging artists.

The competition was set up to give talented unsigned and DIY artists the opportunity to win their music pressed onto vinyl. Previous winners have included Amy Fitz Doyley, Sister Cookie and Heavy Rapids.

Currls lead vocalist and guitarist Holly Deanna said: “It feels surreal. It’s a real proud moment for us. We’ve put so much hard work into this project over the years and to get recognition in this way is truly incredible. It can feel impossible sometimes as a DIY artist to raise funding for things such as vinyl, so this gives us a massive opportunity to give something really special to our listeners and is definitely something we’ll never forget.”

The winning artists are invited to experience a mastering session at Abbey Road Studios, courtesy of Record Store Day official audio partner, Bowers & Wilkins.

Currls were crowned as 2023’s winners music industry experts, including:

Dan Smith – Bastille

Karen Emanuel – CEO, Key Production

Nadia Khan – Founder, Woman In Ctrl

Martin Black – Record Store Owner, Spinning Discs

Eva Davies – Artist and Label Manager, Come Play with Me

Karen Emanuel, CEO of Key Production, said: “A huge congratulations to Currls! We’re absolutely thrilled to press their music onto vinyl and can’t wait to see it distributed for people to enjoy. The calibre of entries was incredibly impressive, which is a testament to the emerging talent in the UK.”

Currls will be celebrating their win by playing at Key Production’s 33 1/3 birthday party to industry and press (November 16).