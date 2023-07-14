D-Block Europe break chart record for UK rap

D-Block Europe have broken a chart record for UK rap artists with their new mixtape.

DBE World debuted at No.6 with sales of 7,489 sales (including 598 physical copies, 114 downloads and 6,777 sales-equivalent streams), according to the Official Charts Company.

DBE World features Clavish, Chip, Headie One, Nafe Smallz, OhGeesy, Aitch, K-Trap and M Huncho. The mixtape was released on the duo’s own label in partnership with EGA Distro.

The duo – Young Adz and Dirtbike LB – from Lewisham recently headlined Wireless Festival, following sold-out O2 Arena dates.

The latest chart result for D-Block Europe means that they have registered their seventh Top 10 entry. They have now had more Top 10 albums chart entries than any other British rap act. Five of their mixtapes are gold-certified for more than 100,000 sales each, with 2019's Street Trauma (95,530) set to be their sixth.

D-Block Europe were previously tied with The Streets on six Top 10 entries. With the release of The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light in October, The Streets could reclaim the joint chart record.

But with seven Top 10 album entries in less than four years, D-Block Europe are prolific enough to potentially pull ahead in the next few years. Their biggest seller is 2019’s PTSD, which peaked at No.4, and has sold 259,386 copies.

D-Block Europe have had 28 Top 40 singles. They currently have a hit with Clavish on the collaboration Pakistan, which moved 10-8 (22,431 sales) in the latest chart. They also have a new entry with Potential (No.48, 7,689 sales), while Side Effects rebounded 85-53 (7,196 sales) to match its previous peak.

In the singles rankings, Dave & Central Cee have also broken a chart record with Sprinter, which is the longest-reigning UK rap No.1 of all time.