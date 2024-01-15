D-Block Europe have started the week at No.1 with Rolling Stone, which has accumulated 9,264 sales this week. Although Sunday's streaming is yet to be counted, the record is boosted by its physical release, which accounts for 6,346 sales, whilst streaming accounts for 2,761 sales and downloads account for 157.

The Vaccines’ Pick-Up Full Of Carnations (6,364 sales) sits at No.2 ahead of 21 Savage’s American Dream (4,565 sales), whilst The Weeknd’s The Highlights (2,406 sales) and Noah Kahan’s ...