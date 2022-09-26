The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and D-Block Europe's Lap 5 has taken an early lead in the albums race.

The South London duo's second album enters the chart on sales of 5,589 (4,082 from streaming), which puts it just ahead of the current No.2, Mark Owen's Land Of Dreams (4,522 sales). 5 Seconds Of Summer's 5SOS is at No.3 (4,143 sales), while Sports Team's Gulp is at No.4 (3,995 sales). ABBA's Gold – Greatest ...