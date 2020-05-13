The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and both chart battles look set to go down to the wire.

An incredibly close race is developing in the albums chart, where Hayley Williams Petals For Armor (No.1, 4,959 sales) leads I'll Remember You (No.2, 4,955 sales) by D-Day Darlings by just four copies.

However, both could yet be pipped to the post by former chart-toppers Future Nostalgia (No.3, 4,711) by Dua Lipa or Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (No.4, ...