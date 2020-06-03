The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and DaBaby is in line to regain the No.1 single slot from Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande.

Rockstar has moved 39,987 units so far this week compared to Rain On Me's 36,802 in a race that looks set to go down to the wire.

Elsewhere, Rover (25,440 sales) by S1mba ft. DTG is a non-mover at No.3, Toosie Slide (23,244 sales) by Drake rebounds 6-4 and Deathbed (21,826) by Powfu ft. ...