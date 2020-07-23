Damian Christian on Atlantic's breakthrough star Joel Corry

DJ, producer and fitness trainer Joel Corry is chasing his first No.1 after major airplay success during lockdown.

Head & Heart (feat. MNEK) has moved ahead of Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) by Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo in the Midweek sales, according to the Official Charts Company. Corry’s track has 39,026 sales so far this week, ahead of its rival on 38,742.

“It could not happen to a nicer dude, Joel Corry is a joy to work with,” said Damian Christian, director of promotions, Atlantic UK & SVP of promotional strategy, Warner Music UK.

“Head and Heart is currently No.3 on airplay after only two weeks, getting A-list plays across the board and pushing for the top spot.”

Joel Corry has now had three official Top 10 singles in the last 12 months. Sorry peaked at No.6 last autumn, followed by Lonely in April at No.4. Head & Heart has now surpassed both in chart terms.

“Not many – if any – new UK acts can boast that,” added Christian.

Sorry made the OCC’s Top 100 singles of the half-year for 2020. Meanwhile, Lonely is the sixth biggest airplay record of the year so far, following its No.3 airplay peak earlier this year.

Corry took part in a NHS fund-raising pop quiz on Zoom hosted by Christian, which resulted in a booking for the DJ on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch. Atlantic has also had breakthrough chart success with Nathan Dawe’s Flowers.

“Lockdown has been good for both Joel Corry and Nathan Dawe,” said Christian.

