Damon Albarn to perform at AIM Awards for Tony Allen tribute

Damon Albarn is to perform as part of the virtual AIM Awards on Wednesday (August 12).

The ceremony will close with a tribute to Tony Allen featuring a performance from long-time friends and collaborators Damon Albarn, Ezra Collective’s Femi Koleoso, Gorillaz’ Seye Adelekan and Remi Kabaka Jr, as well as The Good, The Bad & The Queen’s Simon Tong.

Allen collaborated closely with Albarn on many projects over the years, including The Good, The Bad & The Queen, Rocketjuice & The Moon, as well as the music collective Africa Express.

The tribute performance of Go Back, from Allen’s fifth album Film of Life, will see Allen’s former student Koleoso on drums; Tong on guitar; Adelekan on guitar and vocals; Kabaka Jr. on percussion; and Albarn on vocals and Wurlitzer.

The performance celebrates Allen posthumously receiving the prestigious Outstanding Contribution to Music award in association with Merlin. He is also in the running for Best Independent Track in association with Facebook for We’ve Landed, a collaborative track with Hugh Masekela.

The first ever virtual AIM Independent Music Awards will be broadcast live on SBTV’s YouTube channel on August 12 from 7pm. Viewers can tune in for free via YouTube here or aimawards.co.uk/watch.