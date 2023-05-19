Dance act Pnau sign to Sony Music, AI-based video drops for single featuring Bebe Rexha & Ozuna

Australian dance act Pnau have signed to Sony Music for a new album in October.

Pnau scored a huge global hit with their remix of Cold Heart by Elton John & Dua Lipa, as well as collaborations with Troye Sivan and Khalid.

They have signed to Columbia Germany and Insanity in the UK. The trio have previously released albums via AWAL and Ingrooves.

Eoin O’Leary, VP, A&R, Continental Europe & Africa, said: “Pnau are dance music legends and it's been a thrill to dive into their weird and wonderful psychedelic world. We're extremely proud to count them among Sony Music's already stellar electronic roster and are very excited about the records we have lined up for release this year."

Pnau have teamed up with Bebe Rexha and the Puerto Rican artist Ozuna for the new single Stars. The three artists have a combined total of more than 115 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The accompanying video for the track was directed by the creative studio MELT, who created a combination of ’70s sci-fi with psychedelic animation using AI tools.

MELT’s experiential director Kuba Matyka said: “Directing the Stars music video was an awesome adventure. We envisioned Bebe as an extraordinary retro sci-fi heroine, embarking on an interstellar journey interrupted by a weird cosmic anomaly, leading her spaceship to crash on an alien planet. She soon stumbles upon an ever-present cosmic entity Ozuna, who might have something to do with it

“Achieving this vision required new methods of directing and controlling AI. Anyone who has dabbled with AI image generation knows the difficulty in getting AI to comply with your exact desires. It’s even harder to get consistent results over a series of images. Now, imagine orchestrating this across all 4,200 frames of the video while maintaining a cohesive visual narrative.”