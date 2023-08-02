Dave and Central Cee could be on the way to finish another week at No.1 with Sprinter, which has accumulated 31,200 sales so far this week.

Three tracks from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie sit next to each other in the Top 5 this week, Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For? with 27,038 sales sits at No.2, whilst Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) (25,015 sales) and Barbie World (From Barbie The Album) by Nicki Minaj, Ice ...