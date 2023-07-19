Dave and Central Cee could finish another week at No.1 with Sprinter, which has accumulated 37,435 sales so far.

Olivia Rodrigo follows behind them with Vampire (23,469 sales), whilst Seven (22,254 sales) by Jung Kook and Latto sits at No.3. Who Told You (18,198 sales) by J Hus and Drake and Taylor Swift’s Cruel Summer (17,728 sales) complete the Top 5.

Meanwhile, J Hus continues to head up the albums chart with Beautiful And Brutal Yard, which has 11,735 ...