Dave and Central Cee are leading the singles chart again this week with Sprinter, which has accumulated 28,244 sales already this week.

Following closely behind Sprinter is Who Told You (26,573 sales) by J Hus featuring Drake, whilst Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding are currently in third place with Miracle (14,831 sales). Jazzy’s Giving Me (11,187 sales) and Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe’s Dancing Is Healing (10,132 sales) complete the Top 5.

In the albums chart, Niall Horan holds the ...