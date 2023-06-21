Dave and Central Cee are heading for a No.1 finish in the singles chart with Sprinter, which has accumulated 41,434 sales so far this week.

Who Told You (28,338 sales) by J Hus featuring Drake has moved up to second place, whilst Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s Miracle (28,192 sales) and Jazzy’s Giving Me (18,224 sales) follow behind. Harry Styles’ As It Was (17,463 sales) rounds off the Top 5.

In the albums chart, Tom Grennan continues to lead the ...