Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Dave & Central Cee head for No.1 finish

by
Wednesday, Jun 21st 2023 at 5:45PM

Dave and Central Cee are heading for a No.1 finish in the singles chart with Sprinter, which has accumulated 41,434 sales so far this week.

Who Told You (28,338 sales) by J Hus featuring Drake has moved up to second place, whilst Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s Miracle (28,192 sales) and Jazzy’s Giving Me (18,224 sales) follow behind. Harry Styles’ As It Was (17,463 sales) rounds off the Top 5. 

In the albums chart, Tom Grennan continues to lead the ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023