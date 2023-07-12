Dave and Central Cee continue to hold first place in the singles chart with Sprinter, which has accumulated 36,524 sales so far this week.

Olivia Rodrigo is heading for a No.2 finish with Vampire (24,098 sales), and Who Told You (16,676 sales) by J Hus and Drake sits at No.3. Taylor Swift’s Cruel Summer (16,310 sales) and I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (15,933 sales) have both moved up one position since the start of the week to complete ...