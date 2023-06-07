Your site will load in 16 seconds
Dave & Central Cee set singles pace with streaming smash Sprinter

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Jun 7th 2023 at 5:45PM

Dave and Central Cee are racing towards a No.1 finish for Sprinter, one of three tracks from the pair’s new collaborative EP that is set to hit the Top 40 this week. 

The two UK rappers released Split Decision as a surprise drop last week and it is racking up huge numbers on DSPs. With Tuesday’s streaming data yet to be counted, Sprinter has 65,268 sales so far, comprised of just 364 downloads and almost seven million streams across audio ...

