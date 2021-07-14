Your site will load in 16 seconds
Dave climbs the singles chart with Clash

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Wednesday, Jul 14th 2021 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Dave’s new track is homing in on a Top 5 finish. 

The lead single from the rapper’s upcoming second album We’re All Alone In This Together, Clash features Stormzy and is on 28,651 sales for the week so far, with all but 761 download units coming from streaming alone. Clash has 3,927,433 streams for the week so far across audio and video, with Tuesday’s streaming data yet to be counted.

