The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Dave’s new track is homing in on a Top 5 finish.

The lead single from the rapper’s upcoming second album We’re All Alone In This Together, Clash features Stormzy and is on 28,651 sales for the week so far, with all but 761 download units coming from streaming alone. Clash has 3,927,433 streams for the week so far across audio and video, with Tuesday’s streaming data yet to be counted.

