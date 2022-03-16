Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Dave on course for second week at No.1

by Lucy Thraves
Wednesday, Mar 16th 2022 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Dave's Starlight could be heading for a second week at No.1.

Starlight's 36,578 sales puts it out in front in the singles race, ahead of new entry Baby by Aitch and Ashanti (28,948 sales). Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s Peru continues to perform well at No.3 (22,763 sales). Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott's Where Are You Now (19,346 sales), and Make Me Feel Good by Belters Only feat. Jazzy (18,048) ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022