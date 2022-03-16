The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Dave's Starlight could be heading for a second week at No.1.

Starlight's 36,578 sales puts it out in front in the singles race, ahead of new entry Baby by Aitch and Ashanti (28,948 sales). Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s Peru continues to perform well at No.3 (22,763 sales). Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott's Where Are You Now (19,346 sales), and Make Me Feel Good by Belters Only feat. Jazzy (18,048) ...