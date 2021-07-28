Your site will load in 16 seconds
Dave races towards No.1 as new album flies across physical and streaming

Ben Homewood

Wednesday, Jul 28th 2021 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Dave is racing towards a No.1 finish for We’re All Alone In This Together.

On Monday, Music Week reported a strong physical showing for the record, and while Tuesday’s streaming data is yet to be counted, physical sales are outstripping its streaming numbers. A total of 22,661 of the album’s tally of 45,123 sales for the week so far come from physical units, while 21,287 are from downloads and 1,175 ...

