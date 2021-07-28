The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Dave is racing towards a No.1 finish for We’re All Alone In This Together.
On Monday, Music Week reported a strong physical showing for the record, and while Tuesday’s streaming data is yet to be counted, physical sales are outstripping its streaming numbers. A total of 22,661 of the album’s tally of 45,123 sales for the week so far come from physical units, while 21,287 are from downloads and 1,175 ...
