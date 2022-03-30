The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Dave's Starlight is on course for a fourth week at the top of the singles chart.

The London rapper has clocked up 31,560 sales for Starlight, putting the track narrowly ahead of Aitch and Ashanti's Baby (30,025 sales). Trailing some way behind the Top 2 frontrunners is Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s Peru (23,753 sales) in at No.3. Lost Frequencies/Calum Scott's Where Are You Now (21,687 sales) holds at No.4, as does Make ...