Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Dave takes over the charts with We're All Alone In This Together

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Monday, Jul 26th 2021 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Dave is taking over the albums and singles charts. 

The rapper dropped his second album We’re All Alone In This Together last week, and three of its tracks populate the Top 5 of the singles chart. Lead single Clash (feat. Stormzy) rises 8-2 thanks to 19,514 sales, Verdansk (17,624 sales) is at No.3 and In The Fire (16,740 sales) is at No.4. Across audio and video, those three tracks have ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021