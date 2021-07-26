The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Dave is taking over the albums and singles charts.

The rapper dropped his second album We’re All Alone In This Together last week, and three of its tracks populate the Top 5 of the singles chart. Lead single Clash (feat. Stormzy) rises 8-2 thanks to 19,514 sales, Verdansk (17,624 sales) is at No.3 and In The Fire (16,740 sales) is at No.4. Across audio and video, those three tracks have ...