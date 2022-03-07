The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Dave's new track Starlight looks set to end Disney's singles charts dominance.

The London rapper's latest has clocked up 18,738 sales and 1,743,871 streams so far, putting it out in front in the singles race, and significantly ahead of Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s Peru (12,254 sales in at No.2). Where Are You Now? by Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott (10,861 sales), Make Me Feel Good by Belters Only (feat. ...