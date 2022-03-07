Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Dave targets No.1 singles finish for Starlight

by Lucy Thraves
Monday, Mar 7th 2022 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Dave's new track Starlight looks set to end Disney's singles charts dominance.

The London rapper's latest has clocked up 18,738 sales and 1,743,871 streams so far, putting it out in front in the singles race, and significantly ahead of Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s Peru (12,254 sales in at No.2). Where Are You Now? by Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott (10,861 sales), Make Me Feel Good by Belters Only (feat. ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022