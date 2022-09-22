David Bowie honoured on Music Walk Of Fame in Camden

Universal Pictures, Warner Music and London’s Music Walk Of Fame have honoured David Bowie with a stone on the Camden-based trail that pays homage to iconic artists from around the globe.

Woody Woodmansey - the drummer from Bowie’s band The Spiders From Mars - led the proceedings, and was joined by Bowie’s guitarist at Live Aid and with Tin Machine, Kevin Armstrong, in accepting the accolade.

Bowie’s stone was unveiled to coincide with the global release of Brett Morgen’s documentary Moonage Daydream. The film is out now in IMAX, and then opens widely in UK cinemas from September 23.

Laid opposite Camden Town Tube Station, Bowie’s stone joined other music legends including The Who, Soul2Soul, Madness and Amy Winehouse.

Kevin Armstrong performed an acoustic version of Heroes, and children from local school Haverstock Sixth Form performed Starman. The event was livestreamed globally.

Lee Bennett, founder of The Music Walk Of Fame, said: “David Bowie is a global influence, one of the ultimate influencers, and sooner or later we had to have him on The Music Walk Of Fame. Our intention is for this to be the highest honour a music figure can receive in the UK and beyond, and the unveiling of David’s stone ensures that legacy. We have huge plans for the future, but for now, let’s celebrate one of the greats of music.”

