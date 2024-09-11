David Gilmour could be on the way to No.1 this week with Luck And Strange, which has accumulated 26,362 sales so far. The record is boosted significantly by its physical release, which accounts for 23,425 units, whilst downloads account for 2,258 and streams account for 679.

In second place, Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet has 13,783 sales, and Oasis holds third, fourth and fifth place with Time Flies – 1994-2009 (8,952 sales), Definitely Maybe (7,698 sales) and (What’s The ...