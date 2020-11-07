David Guetta triumphs in Top 100 DJs poll

David Guetta has been crowned as the world’s No.1 DJ.

The French superstar DJ and producer, signed to Warner/Parlophone and represented by CAA, won DJ Mag's annual Top 100 DJs poll for the second time - almost a decade after he first took the No.1 spot in 2011.

Guetta was presented with his award during AMF Presents Top 100 DJs, a virtual awards show in Amsterdam.

David Guetta said: "Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me. To think it is 40 years since I first played in a club, and 10 years since I last won this award makes me quite emotional. When I first won nine years ago I got a lot of hate for merging dance music with mainstream and pop and looking back now and seeing how it has shaped the industry and made it evolve is absolutely crazy.

“Winning now after I’ve gone back to what I did originally and releasing more underground music with my friend Morten and Future Rave, and with Jack Back, makes it even more special. I owe everything to my fans and whatever the future brings, I'll be there, ready to soundtrack the party, and I hope you will too."

Despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on clubbing and festivals, dance music fans came out in force to support their favourite DJs in 2020's Top 100 DJs poll. Almost 1.3 million votes were cast from around the world.

Dance music has moved online for livestreams during the Covid-19 pandemic, including huge audiences for Guetta’s sets. He helped to raise over $1.5 million for Covid-19 relief efforts through his United At Home livestream events, watched by over 50 million viewers in addition to headlining Tomorrowland’s Around The World digital festival in July.

The Top 100 DJs Virtual Festival series received 8.3 million views from 95 different DJ sets during the voting period.

Our industry has been hit extremely hard this year David Guetta

Prior to the pandemic, the Top 100 DJs Awards Ceremony was due to return to the main stage of AMF, at Amsterdam's Johan Cruijff Arena, where the No.1 DJ is typically crowned in front of 40,000 dance music fans.

Renewing a decade-long collaboration, DJ Mag teamed up with AMF to produce the Top 100 DJs Awards show as a virtual event. It connected performances from David Guetta, Don Diablo, Afrojack, Nicky Romero and more.

David Guetta called on governments around the world to support the dance sector.

He said: "It is not just the artists but also the hard working local residents, security teams, promoters and technicians around the world who have made dance music such a huge and thriving industry that demands respect on all levels. But right now, more needs to be done. Our industry has been hit extremely hard this year. Millions have lost work, and governments around the world have failed to acknowledge the importance of the music and entertainment industries. They require support just like any other. Culture cannot be put on the back burner. Governments need to take action."

Elsewhere in the Top 10, last year’s poll winners Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike are at No.2, Armin van Buuren is steady at No.4, and Don Diablo is still at No.6. Brazilian DJ Alok is at No.5, switching places with Marshmello who slides down to No.11.

This edition of the Top 100 DJs rundown also has more diverse representation compared to recent years.

* To make sure you can access Music Week wherever you are, subscribe to our digital issue by clicking here.