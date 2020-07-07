Deaf Havana announce ticketed livestream gig

Deaf Havana are the latest act to reveal details of their plans for ticketed livestream gigs.

Today (July 7) frontman James Veck Gilodi has announced he is teaming up with director Jon Stone (Mumford And Sons, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Apple Music) and LiveFrom Events for a special livestream of an intimate performance at London’s St. Pancras Church.

Tickets for the show ­– which will be streamed online on July 19 at 20:00 BST – cost £10 and are available now at livefrom.events/deafhavana.

An official press release stated that Jon Stone, DOP Tom Welsh, and Tourlite Design have collaborated with Veck Gilodi to make “an innovative and exciting production that pushes the boundaries of live-streaming creativity.”

Speaking about the show, Stone said: “With the suspension of the live music industry this collaboration is trying to find a new and exciting way to capture James’ unique energy and present a live show which can be watched from the comfort of the fans’ homes. The growing importance of live-streaming within the music industry means finding innovative ways to enhance the viewing experience through our collective passion and creativity. We hope the fans will enjoy the show!"

James Veck-Gilodi added: "Initially, when Jon approached me a couple of months back about doing a live stream, I wasn't too sure, as I'm not really a big fan of livestreams. They don’t usually capture the energy that we all need when we go to see live music. Jon and I talked extensively about how we could try and capture something that was visually stunning, but could also recreate that buzz you get from seeing a performance in real life. I've always been a fan of reworked versions so I’ve jumped at the chance to create some slightly stranger and more out-there versions of our pre-existing songs. The end product is going to be, visually, the best performance video I have ever been involved in and I'm incredibly excited for everyone to join us.”

Deaf Havana scored a Top 10 album in August 2018 with Rituals via SO Recordings. According to the Official Charts Company data it has sold 16,744 copies to date.

LiveFrom co-founder Steve Machin commented: “LiveFrom is thrilled to be working on what promises to be a ground-breaking event that will demonstrate what’s possible with an online event. The world of streaming is very new, so we are investing heavily in technology and services to help ensure that the experience for both fans and their favourite artists is top notch”. Alan Rakov, co-founder LiveFrom, added: “LiveFrom is focussed on delivering not just outstanding video and audio, but productions that offer a real connection to the artist that can bridge the gap during these uncertain times. We can’t wait to bring this unique event from acclaimed director Jon Stone and the incredibly talent that is James Veck-Gilodi to fans worldwide.”