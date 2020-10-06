Dean St Studios installs Dolby Atmos mix room

Dean St Studios has announced the installation of a state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos mix room in Studio 1 – Dean St Studios’ flagship studio.

Dean St Studios has welcomed a prestigious roll call of music artists through its Soho doors, including David Bowie, Adele, John Legend, Lady Gaga and Paul Weller.

Previously closed for refurbishments undertaken by Veale Associates during the coronavirus pandemic, Dean St Studios will now provide artists with the chance to create dynamic and immersive tracks in Dolby Atmos, taking their music beyond the restrictions of stereo and mono.

The Dolby Atmos install features loudspeaker manufactuer PMC’s flagship IB2S XBD-A active monitors covering left and right main channels, an IB2S-A monitor for the centre channel, 10 discrete Wafer2 loudspeakers for surround and height channels and four sub2 subwoofers. The Dean St Studio’s set-up exactly replicates the PMC system initially designed for Universal Music and installed two years ago at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles.

The install at Dean St, Studios exceeds the standard Dolby requirements, allowing artists’ audio spanning across all genres of music to be delivered consistently in Dolby Atmos.

Jasmin Lee, MD at Dean St Studios, said: “I have grown up in the music industry and have seen a lot of advances and change over the years, but nothing excites me more than Dolby Atmos Music. This is a game-changer for artists in terms of how they can create their music and engage with fans.

“I have listened to tracks in our new Dolby Atmos mix studio and my mind is just blown by it. This is music like you’ve never heard it before. We have a proud history of working with some of the world’s most successful artists and we can’t wait to offer them this new more immersive format which I’m sure will unleash a whole new creative journey for them.”

This is a game-changer for artists in terms of how they can create their music and engage with fans Jasmin Lee

Javier Foncillas, VP commercial partnerships at Dolby Europe, said: “Dean St Studios has an incredible track history of working with scores of award-winning artists to record their ground-breaking music between its four walls. We’re thrilled that the iconic studio has created a dedicated space for mixing in Dolby Atmos and are excited to see the immersive creative output from those that walk through its famed doors in the future.”

Chris Allen, business development manager at PMC, added: “We are delighted to be bringing this statement Dolby Atmos system into the UK for the first time and could not be more pleased to be spear-heading it alongside a facility with so much heritage and positive reputation as Dean Street Studios. PMC’s flagship Dolby Atmos install has become the reference for many Dolby Atmos Music studios, and although Dean Street’s room is relatively small, we were able to work with Dolby to design an effective system that meets and exceeds Dolby Atmos specifications. The result is incredibly pleasing and the system respectfully, and easily, reproduces all genres of music consistently at all levels.”

Dolby Atmos Music allows creators to place discrete audio elements or objects in a three-dimensional sound field, which is not possible in stereo. The format enables fans to listen to music in unparalleled clarity that matches an artist’s original vision in the studio.

* To make sure you can access Music Week wherever you are, subscribe to our digital issue by clicking here.

PHOTO: James Robinson