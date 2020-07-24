Declan J Donovan ascends into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 10

In his 14th week in the chart, British pop singer Declan J Donovan hikes into the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 10 moving 11-9 with track Fighting With Myself.

The highest climber this week sees Winona Oak move 54-18 as the Swedish singer re-appears in the Top 20 with He Don’t Love Me, and again with Oxygen feat. Robin Schulz moving 46-19.

Elsewhere in the chart, Nea’s Some Say and S1mba’s Rover remain non-movers at No.1 and No.2 respectively. Zoe Wees’ Control moves to No.3, Daði Freyr’s Think About Thing drops to No.4 and Viktor Leksell’s Svag arrives at No.5.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.