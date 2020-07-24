Your site will load in 16 seconds
Declan J Donovan ascends into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 10

July 24th 2020 at 12:00PM
In his 14th week in the chart, British pop singer Declan J Donovan hikes into the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 10 moving 11-9 with track Fighting With Myself.

The highest climber this week sees Winona Oak move 54-18 as the Swedish singer re-appears in the Top 20 with He Don’t Love Me, and again with Oxygen feat. Robin Schulz moving 46-19.

Elsewhere in the chart, Nea’s Some Say and S1mba’s Rover remain non-movers at No.1 and No.2 respectively. Zoe Wees’ Control moves to No.3, Daði Freyr’s Think About Thing drops to No.4 and Viktor Leksell’s Svag arrives at No.5.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 42 Nea Some Say SE
2 2 14 S1mba Rover GB
3 4 12 Zoe Wees Control DE
4 3 21 DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ° Think About Things IS
5 8 26 Victor Leksell Svag SE
6 6 16 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB
7 7 26 LUM!X feat. D.T.E The Passenger AT
8 9 26 Ilira Royalty DE
9 11 14 Declan J Donovan Fighting With Myself GB
10 14 19 Anna Bando IT
11 16 11 Aluna Body Pump GB
12 12 15 220 Kid feat. Gracey Donâ€™t Need Love GB
13 5 10 Inhaler Falling In IE
14 13 3 Alfie Templeman Obvious Guy GB
15 10 3 Apache 207 BlÃ¤ulich DE
16 15 7 Apache 207 Boot DE
17 20 18 Handsome Habibi feat. Yung Baby Tate Don't Waste My Time GB
18 54 12 Winona Oak He Don't Love Me SE
19 46 8 Winona Oak feat. Robin Schulz Oxygen SE
20 19 58 LUM!X Monster AT
