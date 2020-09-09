The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in and Declan McKenna continues to hold off the Rolling Stones at the summit.
The singer/songwriter's Zeros LP has moved 9,040 copies to date, with the reissue of the Stones' 1973 album Goats Head Soup in hot pursuit on 8,309 sales.
Pop Smoke's Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon advances 6-3 on sales of 4,717, while last week's chart-topper Crabs In A Bucket dips 1-4, selling 4,364. Gregory Porter rounds out ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now