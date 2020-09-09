Your site will load in 16 seconds
Declan McKenna battles the Rolling Stones for chart glory

James Hanley

by James Hanley
Wednesday, Sep 9th 2020 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in and Declan McKenna continues to hold off the Rolling Stones at the summit.

The singer/songwriter's Zeros LP has moved 9,040 copies to date, with the reissue of the Stones' 1973 album Goats Head Soup in hot pursuit on 8,309 sales.

Pop Smoke's Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon advances 6-3 on sales of 4,717, while last week's chart-topper Crabs In A Bucket dips 1-4, selling 4,364. Gregory Porter rounds out ...

