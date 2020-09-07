The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Declan McKenna is the early leader in the albums race.

McKenna has 7,438 sales for Zeros so far and his closest challenger is The Rolling Stones’ reissue of their 1973 album Goats Head Soup (6,823 sales). Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon (2,550 sales), Nines’ Crabs In A Bucket (2,402 sales) and Hurts’ Faith (2,219 sales) complete the Top 5.

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion ...