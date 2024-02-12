Your site will load in 16 seconds
Declan McKenna's What Happened To The Beach? leads the albums chart

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Feb 12th 2024 at 5:45PM

Declan McKenna is targeting No.1 this week with his new record, What Happened To The Beach?, which has accumulated 10,115 sales so far. The album has 9,660 sales from its physical release, whilst streams account for 404 units and downloads account for 51. 

Noah Kahan’s Stick Season is following behind with 7,053 sales, whilst Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s new record Vultures 1 (3,192 sales), The Weeknd’s The Highlights (3,145 sales) and The Last Dinner Party’s Prelude To ...

