Delilah Montagu hits the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20

Hampshire-born singer Delilah Monatgu debuts on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20 this week with new track Version Of Me. New in at No.16, the rising star has been garnering hype for her evocative songwriting and stripped back sound.

The highest climber this week arrives from 220 Kid Ft Gracey and their track Don’t Need Love, moving 12 spaces from 29-17.

Nea’s reign continues for yet another week as she holds the No.1 spot with Some Say for its seventh consecutive week. Elsewhere in the Top 5: Zoe Wees’ Control stays at No.3, S1mba’s Rover climbs to No.2 and Daði Freyr’s Think About Things drops to No.4.

Inhaler continue to climb with Falling In, moving up from 10-5 in their seventh week on the chart. Could next week see the Irish band end Swedish singer Nea’s No.1 run?

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.