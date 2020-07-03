Your site will load in 16 seconds
July 3rd 2020 at 12:00PM
Delilah Montagu hits the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20

Hampshire-born singer Delilah Monatgu debuts on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20 this week with new track Version Of Me. New in at No.16, the rising star has been garnering hype for her evocative songwriting and stripped back sound.

The highest climber this week arrives from 220 Kid Ft Gracey and their track Don’t Need Love, moving 12 spaces from 29-17.

Nea’s reign continues for yet another week as she holds the No.1 spot with Some Say for its seventh consecutive week. Elsewhere in the Top 5: Zoe Wees’ Control stays at No.3, S1mba’s Rover climbs to No.2 and Daði Freyr’s Think About Things drops to No.4.

Inhaler continue to climb with Falling In, moving up from 10-5 in their seventh week on the chart. Could next week see the Irish band end Swedish singer Nea’s No.1 run?

The full Top 100 can be viewed here

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 39 Nea Some Say SE
2 4 11 S1mba Rover GB
3 3 9 Zoe Wees Control DE
4 2 18 DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ° Think About Things IS
5 10 7 Inhaler Falling In IE
6 5 8 Kim Petras Malibu DE
7 6 23 Victor Leksell Svag SE
8 14 17 Millie Turner Jungle GB
9 8 23 LUM!X feat. D.T.E The Passenger AT
10 9 13 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB
11 11 23 Ilira Royalty DE
12 13 113 El Profesor Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix) ES
13 20 2 Monet192 feat. Dardan SoSo CH
14 7 17 Mathea Wollt dir nur sagen AT
15 12 11 Declan J Donovan Fighting With Myself GB
16 0 1 Delilah Montagu Version Of Me GB
17 29 12 220 Kid feat. Gracey Donâ€™t Need Love GB
18 19 4 Apache 207 Boot DE
19 25 4 Niko B Who's That What's That GB
20 23 4 Wejdene Anissa FR
Sarah Thomas


