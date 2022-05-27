Depeche Mode lead tributes to Andy Fletcher

Depeche Mode have paid tribute to Andy “Fletch” Fletcher, who has died aged 60.

The keyboard player was a founding member of the group.

“We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy “Fletch” Fletcher,” said a statement posted on social media. “Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint.

“Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy at this difficult time."

Depeche Mode, who formed in Basildon in 1980, were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 18 months ago.

In a post on Facebook, Pet Shop Boys said: "Fletch was a warm, friendly and funny person who loved electronic music and could also give sensible advice about the music business."

Andy Fletcher leaves a wife of three decades, Grainne, and two children.