The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Dermot Kennedy has made a fast start in pursuit of his second consecutive No.1 album.

The Irish singer and songwriter has racked up 20,395 sales for Sonder so far, with 17,857 physical units, 1,158 sales from downloads and 1,380 from streams. Sunday’s streaming data is yet to be counted, but it would take an almighty swing for anyone to catch Kennedy. Taylor Swift is at No.2 with Midnights (8,022 sales), ...