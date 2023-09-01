Your site will load in 16 seconds
September 1st 2023 at 11:04AM
Diddy recruits The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Mary J Blige & Burna Boy for star-studded new album

He told us that he can't stop. He told us that he won't stop. And Sean "Diddy" Combs is a man of his word. The star has officially announced details of his full return to music with a star-studded new record The Love Album: Off the Grid, due for release on September 15 via his Love Records imprint.

The record – his first since 2010’s Last Train To Paris – is being touted as a return to his R&B roots. And its 23-song tracklist will certainly raise eyebrows with its impressive array of guests. The all-star line-up sees Diddy unite with (take a deep breath): The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Mary J  Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R, Summer Walker, Babyface, John Legend, Teyana Taylor, French Montana, Coco Jones, Fabolous The-Dream, Busta Rhymes, Dawn Richard, Kalenna, Ty Dolla $ign, Jacquees, Kehlani, 21 Savage, Swae Lee, Burna Boy, Jeremih, Jozzy, Nova Wav, Kalan Fr.Fr and Nija.

Speaking about the album, Diddy said, "Music is my first love and music has given me a second chance at life, so stepping back into the studio to make this album has been a soulful experience that brought me closer to myself and my purpose. This album wasn’t created to feed an algorithm or be relevant with the trends of the times, it was created to touch souls and freely express my story with the best artists, writers and producers shaping the future of R&B.”  

Diddy – the legendary founder of Bad Boy Records – launched his new R&B record label Love Records in 2022, signing a one-time album deal with Motown Records to focus on R&B. 

You can see the tracklist for Diddy’s Love Album below:

Track list 

  1. Brought My Love         Diddy ft The Dream and  Herb Alpert

  2. What's Love             Diddy, Nova Wav

  3. Deliver Me               Diddy, Dirty Money, Busta Rhymes, Dawn Richard and Kalenna

  4. Stay A While             Diddy Nija

  5. Homecoming             Diddy, Jozzy

  6. Pick Up                     Diddy Jacquees ft Fabolous

  7. Tough Love              Diddy ft Swae Lee

  8. Stay Long                Diddy ft Summer Walker

  9. Belongs to You            Diddy Jozzy

  10. Another One Of Me    Diddy ft The Weeknd, French Montana, 21 Savage

  11. INTERMISSION              

  12. Moments                 Diddy ft Justin Bieber

  13. Need Somebody         Diddy ft Jasmine Sullivan 

  14. Mind Ya Business         Diddy ft, Ty Dolla $ign, Kelani

  15. Nasty interlude                    Jozzy

  16. Reachin                   Diddy ft Ty Dolla $ign Coco Jones

  17. Stay part 1               Diddy Kalan FrFr K-Ci

  18. I Like                     Diddy ft Mary J Blige

  19. Closer to God             Diddy ft Teyana Taylor

  20. BooHoo                   Diddy ft Jeremih

  21. Interlude                  Burna Boy Interlude

  22. Kim Porter                Diddy Babyface ft John Legend  

  23. Space                     Diddy ft H.E.R.

