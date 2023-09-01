Diddy recruits The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Mary J Blige & Burna Boy for star-studded new album

He told us that he can't stop. He told us that he won't stop. And Sean "Diddy" Combs is a man of his word. The star has officially announced details of his full return to music with a star-studded new record The Love Album: Off the Grid, due for release on September 15 via his Love Records imprint.

The record – his first since 2010’s Last Train To Paris – is being touted as a return to his R&B roots. And its 23-song tracklist will certainly raise eyebrows with its impressive array of guests. The all-star line-up sees Diddy unite with (take a deep breath): The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Mary J Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R, Summer Walker, Babyface, John Legend, Teyana Taylor, French Montana, Coco Jones, Fabolous The-Dream, Busta Rhymes, Dawn Richard, Kalenna, Ty Dolla $ign, Jacquees, Kehlani, 21 Savage, Swae Lee, Burna Boy, Jeremih, Jozzy, Nova Wav, Kalan Fr.Fr and Nija.

Speaking about the album, Diddy said, "Music is my first love and music has given me a second chance at life, so stepping back into the studio to make this album has been a soulful experience that brought me closer to myself and my purpose. This album wasn’t created to feed an algorithm or be relevant with the trends of the times, it was created to touch souls and freely express my story with the best artists, writers and producers shaping the future of R&B.”

Diddy – the legendary founder of Bad Boy Records – launched his new R&B record label Love Records in 2022, signing a one-time album deal with Motown Records to focus on R&B.

You can see the tracklist for Diddy’s Love Album below:

Track list