Digga D could be heading for his latest Top 20 entry as Energy looks to make an impact.

The former Music Week cover star’s latest single, released via his own Black Money Records, has 8,879 sales so far and is currently at No.20, close behind Cian Ducrot’s I’ll Be Waiting. Digga D also features on the remix of Strandz’s Us Against The World, which is currently on course to hit the Top 10 this week. It is in tenth spot ...