Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Digga D poised to hit Top 20 with Energy

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Mar 15th 2023 at 5:45PM

Digga D could be heading for his latest Top 20 entry as Energy looks to make an impact.

The former Music Week cover star’s latest single, released via his own Black Money Records, has 8,879 sales so far and is currently at No.20, close behind Cian Ducrot’s I’ll Be Waiting. Digga D also features on the remix of Strandz’s Us Against The World, which is currently on course to hit the Top 10 this week. It is in tenth spot ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023