The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Music Week cover star Digga D's Noughty By Nature has taken an early lead in the albums race.

The West London rapper's third mixtape has posted 4,022 sales so far, putting it comfortably ahead of Ed Sheeran's = (2,900 sales), which is in its 25th week in the chart. Wet Leg's self-titled debut falls from the top spot to No.3, racking up a further 2,682 sales. Completing the Top 5 ...