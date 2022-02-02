The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and tracks from Disney's Encanto continue to dominate the singles chart.

Posting 37,618 sales, We Don’t Talk About Bruno is heading for a third consecutive week at No.1. Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s Peru (24,479 sales) stands its ground at No.2, and maintains its narrow lead over former No.1 Abcdefu by Gayle (24,114 sales). Two other Encanto tracks are in the Top 10: Jessica Darrow’s Surface Pressure (22,854 sales) stays at No.4, ...