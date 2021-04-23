Disturbing London backs Camden music and tech hub

Disturbing London co-founders Dumi Oburota and Tinie have partnered with Rehoboth Property International on a new music and tech hub.

The Camden project in north London is targeted at musicians, artists, tech workers and creatives and will consist of serviced apartments, a pub, recording studios and event space. The development is at the former Castle Bar in Camden Road.

The Camden development, through ownership and mentorship, will educate the community on musical training, wealth creation, financial empowerment and investments. It aims to continue the area’s rich musical legacy and support the next generation of creatives.

I am trying to help the next generation make the right investments for their future Dumi Oburota

Dumi Oburota, who’s interviewed in the latest issue of Music Week, said he wants to help develop talent.

“I have continued that legacy and I am trying to help the next generation make the right investments for their future,” he said.

Dumi Oburota previously partnered with Rehoboth CEO Sanmi Adegoke (pictured with Oburota and Tinie) as an investor in The Hill Hub co-working space in Dartford.